Notre Dame will be silent on Christmas for the first time in 216 years

Earlier this year, Notre Dame was the site of aso severe that their doors will be closed for years to come. Now, on Christmas Eve, the faithful of Paris have been hit with yet another tragedy caused by the blaze — that Christmas Mass will not be celebrated at Notre Dame.

Midnight Mass has been a Christmas tradition at Notre Dame since 1803, held every year since until now. Church officials told CBS News that they prayed that the cathedral would be open in time for Christmas, but as the building is not yet structurally sound, they could not invite the congregation back in.

While the church is closed, the choir has continued to rehearse in a nearby church. They have their portion of the Christmas Mass prepared, but unfortunately, this year their voices will not ring through the city to the accompaniment of Notre Dame’s treasured bells.

While 2019’s Christmas season will have to go without the beautiful sounds of Notre Dame’s esteemed choir, the best part about the internet is that it archives a vast amount of history that we can enjoy today. So here, we bring you a recording of the Notre Dame Midnight Christmas Mass procession from 2012.

What struck us was the incredible sound that the choir produces can be heard so clearly over the organ and bells, and all from within the cathedral, while the video is shot outside.

While there’s no telling how long it will be before Christmas Mass is celebrated at Notre Dame again, until that day their community will be in our prayers.