Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican's display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called "Let Mum Rest"
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Notre Dame will be silent on Christmas for the first time in 216 years

J-P Mauro | Dec 24, 2019

It may be many years before the Notre Dame choir sings a Christmas Mass.

Earlier this year, Notre Dame was the site of a horrific fire, which caused damages to the storied cathedral so severe that their doors will be closed for years to come. Now, on Christmas Eve, the faithful of Paris have been hit with yet another tragedy caused by the blaze — that Christmas Mass will not be celebrated at Notre Dame.

Midnight Mass has been a Christmas tradition at Notre Dame since 1803, held every year since until now. Church officials told CBS News that they prayed that the cathedral would be open in time for Christmas, but as the building is not yet structurally sound, they could not invite the congregation back in.

While the church is closed, the choir has continued to rehearse in a nearby church. They have their portion of the Christmas Mass prepared, but unfortunately, this year their voices will not ring through the city to the accompaniment of Notre Dame’s treasured bells.

While 2019’s Christmas season will have to go without the beautiful sounds of Notre Dame’s esteemed choir, the best part about the internet is that it archives a vast amount of history that we can enjoy today. So here, we bring you a recording of the Notre Dame Midnight Christmas Mass procession from 2012.

What struck us was the incredible sound that the choir produces can be heard so clearly over the organ and bells, and all from within the cathedral, while the video is shot outside.

While there’s no telling how long it will be before Christmas Mass is celebrated at Notre Dame again, until that day their community will be in our prayers.

