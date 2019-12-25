A prayer for the family, from the Sisters of Life

This prayer was included with the Christmas card from the Sisters of Life this year:

~

Prayer for the Family

Heavenly Father, we ask You to bless our family.

Open our hearts to receive Your love. May our home be another Nazareth,

so that our family may be a place where Your peace and love abides.

Open our eyes to recognize the gift and beauty of life,

so that we may find joy in Your presence among us.

Grant us pure hearts seeking holiness, generous hearts full of Your love,

merciful hearts ready to forgive and tender hearts full of kindness.

May our family be a sanctuary of life and love,

a beacon of hope

drawing others to your Son, Jesus Christ.

Amen.

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, Holy Family of Nazareth, pray for us.