A prayer for the family, from the Sisters of Life

May our home be another Nazareth, so that our family may be a place where Your peace and love abides.
This prayer was included with the Christmas card from the Sisters of Life this year:
~
Prayer for the Family
Heavenly Father, we ask You to bless our family.
Open our hearts to receive Your love. May our home be another Nazareth,
so that our family may be a place where Your peace and love abides.
Open our eyes to recognize the gift and beauty of life,
so that we may find joy in Your presence among us.
Grant us pure hearts seeking holiness, generous hearts full of Your love,
merciful hearts ready to forgive and tender hearts full of kindness.
May our family be a sanctuary of life and love,
a beacon of hope
drawing others to your Son, Jesus Christ.
Amen.
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, Holy Family of Nazareth, pray for us.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today