Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Voices & Views

Christmas Greetings from Aleteia!

Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Dec 25, 2019

Let us all invite the Holy Family to our home.

Pope Francis said that for his birthday, this past December 17, he was shown a unique Nativity scene, dubbed “Let Mum Rest.” In the depiction, which has been making the rounds this year on social media, Mary is sleeping and Joseph is holding a tired Baby with his arms outstretched in a typical newborn pose.

The pope said the image shows “the tenderness of a family, of a marriage.”

Read more: Aleteia’s Christmas Homily: On the greatest Christmas symbol

“How many of you have to share the night between husband and wife for the baby boy or girl who cries, cries, and cries,” he reflected.

This is, precisely, the message of the Nativity scene, the pope explained.

And we can also invite the Holy Family to our home, where there are joys and concerns, where every day we wake up, eat, and sleep close to our loved ones. The manger is a domestic Gospel.

So, we decided to use this image in the Christmas Card we share with you this year. May this be a token of our gratitude and appreciation, and of our best wishes for you and your family. Merry Christmas! 

 

 

Tags:
Christmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. J-P Mauro
    SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW