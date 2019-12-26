Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Lifestyle

7 Boxing Day traditions from around the world to adopt

GRANDPARENTS
Lightfield studios - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 26, 2019

December 26 is a significant day among many European and Commonwealth countries with some great traditions.

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’re feeling slightly frazzled after Christmas Day you might want to look into what other countries do on December 26, or as is more commonly known in the Commonwealth, Boxing Day. It’s a notable day that not only warrants a public holiday but helps to maintain the Christmas spirit by emphasizing family time.

The origin of Boxing Day goes back to the United Kingdom, when servants were offered a box from their employers as a way of thanking them for their service. Along with the gift, they’d also receive the day off from work, which would give them the opportunity to see their own families and give them gifts. It was also a time when offerings made to the Church throughout the year would be distributed among the poor.

So to bring some of this time-honored holiday to your own home this season, click on the slideshow …

Launch the slideshow

Read more: Why is the day after Christmas called Boxing Day?

Read more: 5 Things you should do between Christmas and New Year’s 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
ChristmasTraditions
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  4. J-P Mauro
    SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The eucharistic symbolism of the manger
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW