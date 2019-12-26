7 Boxing Day traditions from around the world to adopt

December 26 is a significant day among many European and Commonwealth countries with some great traditions.
The origin of Boxing Day goes back to the United Kingdom, when servants were offered a box from their employers as a way of thanking them for their service. Along with the gift, they’d also receive the day off from work, which would give them the opportunity to see their own families and give them gifts. It was also a time when offerings made to the Church throughout the year would be distributed among the poor.
