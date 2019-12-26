7 Boxing Day traditions from around the world to adopt

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’re feeling slightly frazzled after Christmas Day you might want to look into what other countries do on December 26, or as is more commonly known in the Commonwealth, Boxing Day. It’s a notable day that not only warrants a public holiday but helps to maintain the Christmas spirit by emphasizing family time.

The origin of Boxing Day goes back to the United Kingdom, when servants were offered a box from their employers as a way of thanking them for their service. Along with the gift, they’d also receive the day off from work, which would give them the opportunity to see their own families and give them gifts. It was also a time when offerings made to the Church throughout the year would be distributed among the poor.

So to bring some of this time-honored holiday to your own home this season, click on the slideshow …

Read more: Why is the day after Christmas called Boxing Day?

Read more: 5 Things you should do between Christmas and New Year’s