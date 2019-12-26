Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
News

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI launches Catholic media project

POPE BENEDICT
Vipflash I Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Dec 26, 2019

Foundation hopes to raise $500,000 to help Catholic voice be heard in society.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has launched a foundation for Catholic media work in his native Germany.

The pope emeritus has launched The Tagespost Foundation for Catholic Journalism, which will invest in the training of Catholic journalists and in measures designed to help make the Catholic voice heard better in society. Oliver Maksan, editor-in-chief and managing director of the Tagespost, a weekly Catholic German-language newspaper, announced that the foundation is promoting and expanding Catholic media work through short-term project financing and strategic investments.

According to the Tagespost, this is the first time there has been an independent institution in the German-speaking world that specifically invests in the training of young Catholic journalists and finances projects related to bioethical research.

“I hope that the Catholic voice will be heard,” said Benedict XVI.

For the coming year, the foundation wants to raise and make available around 450,000 euros for media and educational projects. The funds would enable volunteers to have state-of-the-art international training.

 

Tags:
Catholic ChurchjournalismPope Benedict XVI
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  4. J-P Mauro
    SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The eucharistic symbolism of the manger
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW