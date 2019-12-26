See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he was 7

The Ratzinger home must really have been a little Nazareth. Wow!
However, in different parts of the world and in different eras of history, the person or persons who are petitioned are different.
So, for example, in Spain and much of Latin America, children ask their gifts of the Three Kings, reminiscent of the fact that it was the Kings who brought Baby Jesus his first gifts (unless you count the swaddling clothes).
While Santa Claus is the one petitioned in the United States, especially among Catholic families, it’s recalled that Santa Claus is really St. Nicholas, so letters are addressed to the saint.
And in some countries, it’s common to ask Christmas gifts of Baby Jesus himself.
This was the case in the 1930s in Germany, where young Joseph Ratzinger and his older brother and sister penned their Christmas requests to Baby Jesus on a single sheet of paper (no need to waste!).
Read what little 7-year-old Joseph was most desiring. The Ratzinger home really must been a little Nazareth. So amazing!
~
“Dear Baby Jesus, quickly come down to earth. You will bring joy to children. Also bring me joy. I would like a Volks-Schott (a Mass prayers book), green clothing for Mass (clerical clothing) and a heart of Jesus. I will always be good. Greetings from Joseph Ratzinger.”
– 7-year-old Joseph Ratzinger’s letter to Jesus (1934)
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?