Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Art & Culture

Patient and nurse go viral with “O Holy Night”

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Dec 27, 2019

This nurse went above and beyond the call of duty to make her patient comfortable.

A beautiful moment between a patient and nurse has gone viral, quickly gaining over 130,000 views before Christmas.

Penn Pennington had worked as a session guitarist in Nashville, having played for the Grand Ole Opry for 23 years, when he was diagnosed with cancer and began chemotherapy.

CNN reports that when his nurse, Alex, found out that he was a musician, she brought her own guitar to the hospital so he could play while enduring his treatment. Then, when Penn found out that she could sing he got her to pull up the lyrics to “O Holy Night,” and the rest is history.

Penn falters only a moment in the difficult bridge chord changes, but otherwise he plays the arpeggiating accompaniment perfectly and from memory. All the while, Alex shows off a surprising set of pipes that could really take her places. We especially liked the melisma she added for flair as her voice moves through the notes with precision and clarity.

The video really gets good once Penn starts to softly harmonize with Alex’s vocal. The voices of the pair complement each other naturally, enough so that we’re certain a professional recording from them would sell.

As a nurse, Alex goes beyond the physical to treat mind and soul. Here, she exemplifies the importance of establishing a connection with patients, to offer them comfort during the harrowing ordeal of treatment. The video ends before the two could talk, but the Penn gives Alex a deeply gratified look, having been given a moment of distraction from his pain.

Tags:
Catholic MusicChristmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  4. J-P Mauro
    SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The eucharistic symbolism of the manger
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW