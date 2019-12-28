Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
News

France blocks export of Cimabue painting found in elderly woman’s home

Cimabue's Christ Mocked
Philippe LOPEZ | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Dec 28, 2019

Government says it is a “national treasure” and wants to raise enough funds to purchase it for the nation.

France is so intent on keeping a recently found masterpiece in the country that it has blocked the painting’s export until it can raise enough money to buy it.

The French government has declared the recently found 13th-century Cimabue painting to be a “national treasure,” the BBC reported.

“France has barred the export of Christ Mocked for 30 months to allow time to raise funds to buy it for the nation,” the British broadcaster said. “Found in September, it was sold at auction the following month for €24m (£20m; $27m).”

In September, it was reported that the owner of the painting, an elderly woman who assumed it was an old Russian icon, had decided to move and was preparing to throw away just about everything in the house. She called in an expert, Philomène Wolf, from a local auction house to appraise anything that might be valuable. Wolf saw something special in the icon the moment it came into view.

Cimabue was an influential artist in Renaissance Italy and is credited with advancing art through the use of proper proportion. “His Christ Mocked is one of three panels that have survived from his work known as the Diptych of Devotion, painted around 1280,” the BBC said. “The other two panels are in New York and London’s National Gallery.”

The French culture ministry said in a statement that Christ Mocked was in good condition and revealed more than the other two panels how Cimabue used a new language of expression, especially “visible in the humanistic treatment of the face of Jesus, the rendition of people’s expressions or space.”

It said that Culture Minister Franck Riester had followed the recommendation of France’s commission for national treasures to block the painting’s export abroad to allow funds to be raised with the aim of enabling the work to be exhibited in the Louvre in Paris alongside another Cimabue work, the Maestà de Santa Trinita.

 

Tags:
ArtCimabueFrance
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. J-P Mauro
    SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head
  4. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW