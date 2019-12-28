Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

Watch this very cool flashmob Nativity video shot in London

LONDON NATIVITY VIDEO
YouTube|All Saints Peckham
Aleteia | Dec 28, 2019

This retelling of the Christmas story was shot in one take, and reminds us that we too need only look up to see the gift of Jesus in our midst.

All Saints Peckham, an Anglican Church in Southeast London, has found a fresh way of sharing the story of the Nativity with a modern audience.

Set to indie folk music, this video, which was amazingly shot in only one take, features scenes from Christ’s birth from the point of view of a passenger on a train. As the train slows to stop at each train station, we get a glimpse of the drama acted out on that first Christmas in Bethlehem. 

It’s a reminder that the gift of Jesus is still with us, and that we simply need to look up from our phones to see it in our midst.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=96&v=BI2A95KixsU&feature=emb_logo

Tags:
Christmas
