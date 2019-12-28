Watch this very cool flashmob Nativity video shot in London

All Saints Peckham, an Anglican Church in Southeast London, has found a fresh way of sharing the story of the Nativity with a modern audience.

Set to indie folk music, this video, which was amazingly shot in only one take, features scenes from Christ’s birth from the point of view of a passenger on a train. As the train slows to stop at each train station, we get a glimpse of the drama acted out on that first Christmas in Bethlehem.

It’s a reminder that the gift of Jesus is still with us, and that we simply need to look up from our phones to see it in our midst.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=96&v=BI2A95KixsU&feature=emb_logo