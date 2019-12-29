Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Spirituality

Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil

SAINT JOSEPH
Guido Reni | PD
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 29, 2019

Pope Leo XIII invoked St. Joseph as a powerful defender in our daily spiritual battles.

St. Joseph was chosen by God to be the defender of the Holy Family, the one who would protect the Virgin Mary and Christ Child from earthly enemies. He was warned by an angel to take his family and flee to Egypt, thus ensuring the Messiah would live until adulthood.

In a similar way, St. Joseph is invoked by many as a spiritual defender, a powerful intercessor against spiritual evils. Just as St. Joseph protected the Holy Family, so too can he protect us on our earthly pilgrimage to Heaven.

Pope Leo XIII wrote an encyclical on St. Joseph, and at the end of it composed a prayer to St. Joseph for protection from evil. The prayer reassures us that we are not alone in this daily battle and that St. Joseph is at our side, ready to help us defeat our spiritual enemies.

To thee, O blessed Joseph, we have recourse in our affliction, and having implored the help of thy thrice holy Spouse, we now, with hearts filled with confidence, earnestly beg thee also to take us under thy protection. 

Defend, O most watchful guardian of the Holy Family, the chosen off-spring of Jesus Christ. Keep from us, O most loving Father, all blight of error and corruption. Aid us from on high, most valiant defender, in this conflict with the powers of darkness. And even as of old thou didst rescue the Child Jesus from the peril of His life, so now defend God’s Holy Church from the snares of the enemy and from all adversity. Shield us ever under thy patronage, that, following thine example and strengthened by thy help, we may live a holy life, die a happy death, and attain to everlasting bliss in Heaven. Amen.

Read more: Pray this prayer to St. Joseph for a “happy death”

Read more: A powerful prayer to St. Joseph for the conversion of a family member

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  4. J-P Mauro
    SNL hits the Catholic nail right on the head
  5. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  6. John Burger
    Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI launches Catholic media project
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    ISIS in Nigeria beheads 11 Christians on Christmas
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW