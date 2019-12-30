Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pope Francis: Let’s resurrect family conversation

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Dec 30, 2019

Parents, children, grandparents, and siblings must communicate with one another, and leave aside cell phones at the table

At the midday Angelus on the feast of the Holy Family, Pope Francis reflected on each of the three persons of the Family of Nazareth and how they each responded to God’s call and communicated with God and each other.

He then turned to our own families, calling us to take up again the practice of conversing in families.

“In your family, are you able to communicate? Or are you like the kids at table, each one with his phone texting?” the pope asked.

He quipped that the silence at those family tables is like the silence of Mass, and lamented that these families are not communicating with each other.

We must take up again conversation in the family: parents, children, grandparents, and siblings must communicate with one another.

This is a task for today, precisely on the day of the Holy Family. May the Holy Family be the model of our families, so that parents and children support one another in following the Gospel, the foundation of a family’s holiness.

Pope Francis entrusted to Our Lady, Queen of the Family, all the families of the world, “especially those challenged by suffering and hardship, and we invoke upon them Her maternal protection.”

Read more: This is what my family is doing with smartphones and tablets, and why

Tags:
Family
