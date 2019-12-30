Prayer to help discern your vocation

Discerning your vocation can be a difficult journey with many ups and downs. Often just when you think your are following God’s will, a wrench is thrown into your plans and your are back in square one.

The best thing to do when you find yourself in such a situation is to stay devoted to your personal prayer life and continually ask God to flood your soul with his peace. God is a God of peace, and typically he lights the way you need to follow with interior feelings of peace.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that seeks God’s divine light during the discernment process, asking to light the path you should walk. You can use it as a daily prayer, or whenever you feel inspired.

O Lord, grant me your divine light, that I may know the designs of your providence concerning me, and that, filled with a sincere desire for my soul’s salvation, I may say, with the young man in the Gospel: “What must I do to he saved?” All states of life are before me; but, still undecided what to do, I await your commands, I offer myself to you without restriction, without reserve, with a most perfect submission. Speak, Lord, to my soul; speak to me as you did to the youthful Samuel: “Speak to me, Lord; for your servant is listening.” I cast myself at your feet, and I am ready to do your will. Amen.

Read more: Here are St. Ignatius’ 8 rules for the discernment of spirits

Read more: How to get “unclouded” and objective when it comes to spiritual discernment