Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Church

Exclusive Photos: Mary, Mother of God, and Queen of the City

ST FRANCIS XAVIER NEW YORK CITY
Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Jeffrey Bruno | Jan 01, 2020

See how New Yorkers celebrate the Solemnity of Our Lady on the 1st day of the new year

Click here to launch the slideshow

As dawn broke on the first day of the New Year in New York City, church bells rang through the streets, calling the faithful to their places of worship to celebrate the Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, Holy Mother of God, recalling the maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“This celebration, placed on January 1, is meant to commemorate the part played by Mary in this mystery of salvation. It is meant also to exalt the singular dignity which this mystery brings to the Holy Mother … through whom we were found worthy to receive the Author of life,” stated Pope St. Paul VI in his apostolic exhortation Marialis Cultus in 1974.

And at the church of St. Francis Xavier in lower Manhattan, the faithful gathered to honor her as the church throughout the world does on this day.

The church of St. Francis Xavier itself represents the grit of New Yorkers and the determination of the faithful. The present church that stands was built on the shoulders of two previous churches, both of which perished — the first by fire, the second by a tragedy due to overcrowding. And the result was the construction of what is arguably one of the most beautiful churches in the United States.

Launch the slideshow

Its story began with a letter from then Bishop “Dagger” John Hughes in the mid 1800s to Fr. John Larkin S.J stating the need for “… tough, extraordinary priests for this tough, extraordinary city.” The Bishop, having been heroically effective in paving the path forward for Catholics to live and worship freely, was fervently establishing parishes, schools, and other institutions solidifying Catholic identity in New York. In his letter, he spoke of his vision of Fr. Larkin establishing a new Jesuit Parish and School.

Overcoming incredible challenges, Fr. Larkin was ultimately successful, and the Parish of St. Francis Xavier was established; in 1878 the cornerstone was laid of the church that stands proudly on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, today host to a thriving and vibrant parish community.

As with many of the churches throughout the Big City, a special place is set aside to honor the Blessed Mother. At St. Francis Xavier, the Blessed Virgin Mary Altar flanks the left side of the apse and is where the tabernacle resides. There is also The Mary Chapel, a separate space where daily Mass is celebrated. Both of these are central to the life of the Parish, just as the Blessed Mother is central to the life of the universal Church.

But New York, always the city of extremes, takes this one step further and according to research done by blogger Angelo Stagnaro, there are more churches throughout the city named for the Blessed Mother than in any other city in the Americas. Perhaps it’s due to the fact that New York is unique in that its Catholic character is built upon the faith traditions of every ethnicity and race in the world, or perhaps its because New York needs her compassionate guidance more than any city in the world.

Whatever the reason, New Yorkers profoundly honor the Blessed Mother and  desperaretly rely on her intercession. And though it may be an informal title, it’s an accurate one: the Blessed Mother is the Queen of the City.

Mary, Holy Mother of God, please pray for us.

Read more: We call her Queen because we trust her: Pray to Mary with these comforting words from Benedict XVI

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsNew YorkVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    ISIS in Nigeria beheads 11 Christians on Christmas
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  5. Bérengère Dommaigné
    Singing seminarians use YouTube to bring back Latin Chant 
  6. J-P Mauro
    Patient and nurse go viral with “O Holy Night”
  7. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW