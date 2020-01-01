Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Church

Pope at Angelus: We all lose our patience, even me

POPE ANGELUS
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 01, 2020

Asks forgiveness for his stern reaction to woman who threw him off balance by yanking his hand

Pope Francis invites us to begin 2020 with an attitude of gratitude and praise, just as we ended 2019 thanking God for the “gift of time and all its benefits.”

Before praying the midday Angelus today, after celebrating Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, the Holy Father spoke about how God brings salvation to the world by acting “patiently.”

He explained how Jesus didn’t take evil from the world, but defeated it at its root. Our Lord doesn’t bring a salvation of magic, but salvation that works through the “patience of love,” taking away evil’s power.

The Holy Father reflected how “love makes us patient,” and added, “Many times we lose patience; me too, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example.”

The 83-year-old pope was likely referring to a situation that occurred after Evening Prayer of New Year’s Eve, when he was greeting people in St. Peter’s Square and a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him, bringing a look of pain to his face, as he had to regain his balance. He swatted her hand off his arm, as a security guard took hold of her arm and pressed her back behind the guard rail.

The Holy Father went on to speak of Our Lady blessing us, and how? By showing us her Son. 

Jesus is the blessing for those oppressed by the yoke of slavery, both moral and material. He frees with love.

He invited us to fix our gaze on her and her Son who

Read more: Instead of resolutions, try acts of abandonment

she shows to us. “At the beginning of the year, let them bless you! Let us allow ourselves to be blessed by Our Lady with her Son.”

He urged us to “descend from the pedestal of pride” and to allow ourselves to be blessed by Our Lord and his mother, and to  make this new year beginning a journey of hope and peace.

Read more: Pope shares tender legend of the “poorest shepherd” at Christmas Mass

 

Tags:
Pope Francis
