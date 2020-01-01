Pope at Angelus: We all lose our patience, even me

Asks forgiveness for his stern reaction to woman who threw him off balance by yanking his hand
Before praying the midday Angelus today, after celebrating Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, the Holy Father spoke about how God brings salvation to the world by acting “patiently.”
He explained how Jesus didn’t take evil from the world, but defeated it at its root. Our Lord doesn’t bring a salvation of magic, but salvation that works through the “patience of love,” taking away evil’s power.
The Holy Father reflected how “love makes us patient,” and added, “Many times we lose patience; me too, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example.”
The 83-year-old pope was likely referring to a situation that occurred after Evening Prayer of New Year’s Eve, when he was greeting people in St. Peter’s Square and a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him, bringing a look of pain to his face, as he had to regain his balance. He swatted her hand off his arm, as a security guard took hold of her arm and pressed her back behind the guard rail.
The Holy Father went on to speak of Our Lady blessing us, and how? By showing us her Son.
Jesus is the blessing for those oppressed by the yoke of slavery, both moral and material. He frees with love.
He invited us to fix our gaze on her and her Son who
Read more: Instead of resolutions, try acts of abandonment
she shows to us. “At the beginning of the year, let them bless you! Let us allow ourselves to be blessed by Our Lady with her Son.”
He urged us to “descend from the pedestal of pride” and to allow ourselves to be blessed by Our Lord and his mother, and to make this new year beginning a journey of hope and peace.
Read more: Pope shares tender legend of the “poorest shepherd” at Christmas Mass
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?