Taylor Tripodi writes music before the Blessed Sacrament

Taylor Tripodi has released a new faith-filled album called Awakening. The short EP is a collection of six worship songs, which she describes on her website as

Awakening comes after Tripodi grappled with a vocal injury, which prohibited her from performing for two years. After regaining her voice, she took a trip to the Holy Land, where she drew the inspiration for the title track, “Awakening,” and the rest grew from there.

In an interview with Angelus, Tripodi explained that her malady brought about a time of great unrest for her. As a musician who could not perform, her career and self-image were thrown into question. With the return of her voice, however, she has been filled with hope for the future and gratitude for the gifts she has been given. She said:

“I have become so grateful for that singular gift of my voice over the years, especially having gone through a lot of pain and struggle in losing it for a while because of some vocal issues. I am just grateful that God has given me such a gift and I hope to always glorify Him with it.”

Taylor went on to describe her writing process to Angelus, which she says often takes place while praying before the Blessed Sacrament:

“So much of my music has been written in front of the Blessed Sacrament in His presence, and you’d better believe that His presence is influential in so many lyrics.”

Taylor’s music is as influenced by church music as it is by secular country music, and this country twang is clearly present in “Awakening.” She told The Christian Beat that she draws inspiration from Audrey Assad — which is clear in the music. Where Assad tends to add Celtic elements, however, Tripodi employs a bit more bombast, with sustained full-voice choruses that add a particularly dramatic tone.

In an effort to further connect with her fans, Tripodi also conducts an online ministry in which she encourages people to pray the “Surrender Novena” written by Father Dolindo Ruotolo. The nine-day prayer has long brought Tripodi comfort and now she wants to share it with everyone who visits her site. She told Angelus:

“This novena was something I found at a time where I really needed to let go of things I was desperately trying to hold onto — and I really believe that I am a happier, healthier person when I let go of anxiety and fears that I hold inside.”

Taylor is poised to have a successful 2020, with performances scheduled at events like the March for Life and leading music with Jeff Cavins and Father Mike Schmitz for a 2020 Vision Pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Fans of Tripodi can sign up for this pilgrimage on her website.

Tripodi left The Christian Beat with a few thoughts that she felt describe the songs on her new album, Awakening: