Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Inspiring Stories

Terminally ill veteran got his Christmas wish to make a snow angel in Florida

ALBERT SEPTIEN
Black Dagger Military Hunt Club Inc | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Jan 01, 2020

Loving cousin made it the most wonderful day of the year.

Seventy-six year-old Vietnam veteran Albert Septien was recently diagnosed with terminal stage 4 melanoma and told that Christmas 2019 would be his last.

His cousin, Joe Maestre, asked him what his Christmas wish was. “And he says, ‘I want to make a snow angel.’ Maestre told Fox affiliate WTVT.  ‘Well, you got it, you got it,’ Maestre said.  “And he laughed! He said to me, ‘In Tampa? You’re crazy.’”
The terminally ill Florida resident missed the snow he remembers from growing up in Connecticut.
Determined to create enough snow for his beloved cousin to make a snow angel, Maestre hired a crew to turn eight tons of ice into snow in his cousin’s yard.
Septien believes he contracted cancer during his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, and says the cancer treatments cause burning sensations throughout his body, like living with a “built-in furnace.” He loved the cold snow. “To feel the coldness, all of that, it was really good,” Septien said. “I was soaked, even to my underwear, but it was great.”
“I don’t think there’s words to explain it,” Maestre said. “The look on his face, the feeling in his heart. The tears that he had. This has been the most wonderful day in the last year.”
Tags:
Inspiration
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    ISIS in Nigeria beheads 11 Christians on Christmas
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  5. Bérengère Dommaigné
    Singing seminarians use YouTube to bring back Latin Chant 
  6. J-P Mauro
    Patient and nurse go viral with “O Holy Night”
  7. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW