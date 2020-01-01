Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Spirituality

Why Mary’s motherhood should give us comfort and security

MOTHER MARY
Renata Sedmakova | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 01, 2020

St. Alphonsus Liguori urged everyone to seek refuge in Mary, our most caring spiritual mother.

Sometimes we forget that Jesus gave us his mother, entrusting us to her gentle care. He did so on the cross, saying to his beloved disciple, “Behold your mother!” (John 19:27)

While we may not be able to see with our eyes the motherly protection of the Virgin Mary, St. Alphonsus Liguori believed we should be confident in her loving presence.

He wrote in The Glories of Mary, “The Church applies to Mary these words of the sacred Canticles: ‘l am the Mother of fair love’ and a commentator explaining them, says, that the Blessed Virgin’s love renders our souls beautiful in the sight of God, and also makes her as a most loving mother receive us as her children, ‘she being all love towards those whom she has thus adopted.’ And what mother, exclaims St. Bonaventure, loves her children, and attends to their welfare, as thou lovest us and carest for us.”

Liguori goes on to compare the trust we have as children in our earthly mother to the trust we should have in our heavenly mother.

O safe refuge! The Mother of God is my Mother. How firm, then, should be our confidence, since our salvation depends on the judgment of a good Brother and a tender Mother! It is, then, our Mother who calls us, and says, in these words of the Book of Proverbs: “He that is a little one, let him turn to me.”

Children have always on their lips their mother’s name, and in every fear, in every danger, they immediately cry out, Mother, mother! Ah, most sweet Mary! Ah, most loving Mother! This is precisely what thou desirest: that we should become children, and call on thee in every danger, and at all times have recourse to thee, because thou desirest to help and save us, as thou hast saved all who have had recourse to thee.

Mary desires our salvation and will do all that is within her power to protect us from spiritual dangers and guide us along the path of life.

Liguori relates another image that should bring us comfort in our daily trials, “When the storms of temptations rage, the most compassionate Mother of the faithful, with maternal tenderness, protects them as it were in her own bosom until she has brought them into the harbor of salvation.”

The closer we get to Mary, the closer we are to Jesus Christ. May we trust in the words of Jesus that she is our mother and confidently call upon her in our time of need.

She is our mother and as a mother, will do anything and everything to ensure we are in union with her Son, Jesus Christ.

Read more: The Oldest hymn to Mary Mother of God

Read more: Envelop your house with Mary’s motherly love with this prayer

Tags:
Spiritual LifeVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    ISIS in Nigeria beheads 11 Christians on Christmas
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  5. Bérengère Dommaigné
    Singing seminarians use YouTube to bring back Latin Chant 
  6. J-P Mauro
    Patient and nurse go viral with “O Holy Night”
  7. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW