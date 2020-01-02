Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Lifestyle

9 New Year’s resolutions for Catholics

NEW YEAR PURPOSE
Pexels - CC0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 02, 2020

Kick the year off with these resolutions that are easy to keep!

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s that time of year when many of us genuinely promise to make positive changes in our lives. And with this being 2020, there’s even more pressure to get this new decade off to the right start. While you may have great intentions, those resolutions often fall by the wayside. By the time February arrives, you end up feeling disappointed in yourself and maybe even like a failure.

So to help you out, Aleteia has come up with some resolutions that are doable over a long period of time, will guarantee you some spiritual growth, and may even have a few health benefits, too. You can take your pick from any of these suggestions, or do them all! To get more accountability and support, enlist the participation of some other family members and friends!

Launch the slideshow

Read more: This New Year, make a spiritual resolution to last a lifetime

Read more: 4 Simple resolutions for the new year to get your family moving — together!

 

 

 

Tags:
Health and WellnessWell-being
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
  3. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to do a Yearly Examen for spiritual clarity in the New Year
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  6. Bérengère Dommaigné
    Singing seminarians use YouTube to bring back Latin Chant 
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Edifa
    You don’t feel anything when you pray? Don’t worry!
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW