Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Spirituality

A letter from the Magi to Jesus … 2,000 years later!

MAGI
El Greco | Public Domain
Share
Print
Fr. Francesco Cosentino | Jan 02, 2020

As long as you only bother to go to the cave on December 25th, you’re still stationary.

Life truly begins when you lift your head up because you’re not satisfied with looking down. Deep dissatisfaction gives rise to a desire to go beyond boundaries and into infinity. It is the nostalgia for heaven that gives flavor to the things of the earth.

We, the Magi, were already used to living life while observing it from heaven. We were accustomed to lifting our heads to scrutinize the light of the stars. There’s one thing we’re sure of: the sky puts you on a journey, because together with its colors, it gathers the melancholy song of all questions, loneliness, hopes and human suffering. In this way, it sends you back to the earth, and it pushes you to continue searching, to go further, never to stop your journey.

We have become travelers of the sky, scrutineers of stars, restless inhabitants of galaxies and constellations. But that year, something like a shiver passed through us: we saw the rising of a star. Its intense light made us feel in our hearts the bite of a deep yearning for infinity, a taste of something unlimited, the unexpected thrill of something new. So, we set out.

Dear Child Jesus, we are those three men you saw at the entrance to the humble dwelling in Bethlehem. We are dreamers, and between science and folly, that bright star that preceded us in the sky ignited in our hearts the desire to go beyond boundaries. Along the way, the star illuminated not only the sky above us, but also the inner maps of our searching. It became light in our darkness, reminding us that no existence is condemned to darkness if it yearns for light. The joy that caught us by surprise when we arrived in Bethlehem was indescribable. We found You: an infinite smallness in which we saw the infinite greatness of God.

We found You: an infinite smallness in which we saw the infinite greatness of God.

This Christmas, too, dear Jesus, many will come as we did to the doors of the cave, and we would like to be a compass for them, so that they can truly find you.

It’s Christmas—we’d say to them—when you learn to look up from the ground. It’s Christmas when you do not crawl along as a slave and do not bow your head before the powerful; when you’re not satisfied with small calculations, but feel hunger pangs for the stars; when you’re not satisfied with the things of the earth, as beautiful as they may be, because you know that you’re made for heaven; when fear doesn’t force you to look away, but rather you raise your head because you feel that your liberation is near.

It’s Christmas when you learn to make room for restlessness. As long as you only bother to go to the cave on December 25, you’re still stationary. As long as you love a quiet, peaceful life and stay within your comfort zone, there’ll be no surges inside you. Life begins when restlessness pushes you on a journey, when you set out, when you seek the true meaning of things, when you don’t stop asking, and when you devote yourself to the search for infinity instead of the comfort of your sofa. The open sea is more dangerous than the shore, but if you stay on the shore you’ll never get a good catch of fish.

It’s Christmas if you focus your eyes on the star of heaven, which opens you to an encounter with the God Child, instead of letting yourself be seduced by the false light of shooting stars, which promise happiness but drag you into the vortex of slavery. The star that wants to illuminate our life with meaning, Jesus Christ, remains forever and shines even when night is coming in the sky of our life.

Read more: A letter from Joseph to Jesus 2,000 years later

While you are on your way, in search of God and yourselves, do not stop by to see Herod. He had deceived us, so we were warned to stay away from him. It will be Christmas when you steer clear of every Herod, who today takes the form of violence, selfishness, pointing the finger, trampling on the weakest, duplicity and deception. When you strip your heart and give it over to transparency, simplicity, and gratuitous love: then it will be Christmas.

When we arrived at the cave, in the darkness of the night in Bethlehem, the eyes of a Child shone with light. Know how to look at your children with love, let yourselves be enlightened by their clear and pure gaze, and learn from their smallness.

On entering, at the sight of the Child we prostrated ourselves to adore him. To him, you too must offer the gold of your life, the perfume of your love and of your good works, and the incense of prayer. Everything will be multiplied: you’ll become precious gold for anyone who approaches you, the fragrance of bread and goodness for those who are hungry, and prayer for the needs and sufferings of the world.

Full of joy, we went back to our house, keeping the eyes of that Child in our heart. Meeting God and welcoming him into your life, go back to your house. Embrace your wife, your children, and whomever you meet on the way. Tell them that it’s not Christmas only at Christmas, but every time you raise your head and remember that up there Someone loves you. There’s still hope in the world… as long as the sky has enough stars!

Read more: 5 Saints show us how to balance work and family life

Tags:
Christmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
  3. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to do a Yearly Examen for spiritual clarity in the New Year
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  6. Bérengère Dommaigné
    Singing seminarians use YouTube to bring back Latin Chant 
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Edifa
    You don’t feel anything when you pray? Don’t worry!
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW