Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican's display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Aleteia
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called "Let Mum Rest"
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Egyptian monastery built at home of third-century Christian monk reopened

COPTIC CHURCH
Dmitry Tilt | Shutterstock
John Burger | Jan 02, 2020

The Monastery of St. Bidaba in Upper Egypt underwent major renovation in 2018

A monastery built on the site of a third-century monk’s hermitage in Egypt was reopened in 2019. The development was part of what an Egyptian newspaper called a “bumper year” in cultural discoveries, restorations and events.

Work on the 18th-century Monastery of St. Bidaba in Nag Hammadi in Upper Egypt focused on three chapels. Cracks were repaired, and void spaces were filled with the same material as the original bricks in order to ensure that all the original architectural features were retained, reported Ahram Online.

“The wooden surfaces, ceilings and decorations were cleaned, treated, and covered with a layer of special insulating material to protect them from heat and humidity, the newspaper said. In addition, a new lighting system was installed along with modern toilets.

Ahram explained that the monastery has been on Egypt’s Heritage List since 1992. “It is attributed to Bidaba, the bishop of Qeft, who was killed during the persecution of the Christians by the Romans between 303 and 311 CE,” the newspaper said. “Bishop Bidaba built his own cell for prayer on the site of the monastery during the third century CE, and it is believed to have been the first cell to be built where the monastery stands today.”

In spite of pressures from, in particular, Islamic extremists in Egypt, the Coptic Church has continued to represent about 10% of Egyptians. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom reported that in 2018, religious freedom conditions in Egypt “generally trended in a more positive direction related to high-level offi- cial discourse and actions.”

 

Egypt
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican's display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
