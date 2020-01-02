Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Prayer to steer your life back on course

Philip Kosloski | Jan 02, 2020

When you feel like your life is out of control, pray this prayer to regain your peace.

There might be times when we feel our life is spinning out of control. When life is filled to the brim with activities and we feel thwarted every way we turn. Nothing happens as it should and we are lost, like a ship in the middle of a storm.

Thankfully, Jesus knows a thing or two about quieting storms. It is to him that we entrust our lives and cry out to him in our anguish of heart.

Here is a short prayer attributed to St. Basil the Great, a holy saint of the 4th century. He uses a similar analogy and asks God to steer our lives back to his safe harbor.

O Lord our God, we beseech you, to ask for the gift we need. Steer the ship of our life to yourself, the quiet harbor of all storm-stressed souls. Show us the course which we are to take. Renew in us the spirit of docility.

Let your Spirit curb our fickleness; guide and strengthen us to perform what is for our own good, to keep your commandments and ever to rejoice in your glorious and vivifying presence. Yours is the glory and praise for all eternity. Amen.

Read more: Here’s when you should pray, according to St. Basil the Great

Read more: Ships in art: Symbols of the Church and our pilgrimage to heaven

