Aleteia
12 Short prayers invoking the name of Jesus

JESUS
Fred de Noyelle | Godong
Philip Kosloski | Jan 03, 2020

These prayers are easy to memorize and can be said throughout the day.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Jesus said, “whatever you ask in my name, I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything of me in my name, I will do it” (John 14:13-14).

The name of Jesus is a powerful prayer in itself, and Jesus asked us to use it frequently whenever we pray to him.

While we can simply say the name “Jesus,” the Church also has many other brief prayers that use his name and can be prayed throughout the day in various circumstances.

This slideshow highlights 12 of these prayers that are easy to memorize and can help us keep focused on Jesus, no matter what activity we are engaged in.

Launch the slideshow

The devil hates this name above all others

8 Ways to honor the Holy Name of Jesus this January

