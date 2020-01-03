12 Short prayers invoking the name of Jesus

These prayers are easy to memorize and can be said throughout the day.
The name of Jesus is a powerful prayer in itself, and Jesus asked us to use it frequently whenever we pray to him.
While we can simply say the name “Jesus,” the Church also has many other brief prayers that use his name and can be prayed throughout the day in various circumstances.
This slideshow highlights 12 of these prayers that are easy to memorize and can help us keep focused on Jesus, no matter what activity we are engaged in.
Read more: The devil hates this name above all others
Read more: 8 Ways to honor the Holy Name of Jesus this January
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?