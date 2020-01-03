Man sees wife and kids for first time in 4 years and his reaction is beyond words

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 03, 2020

Thanks to the work of Catholic Charities, a family is finally reunited.

In 2012, a Sudanese couple, Dyan and Alik, were separated as they fled the conflicts of their war-torn North African homeland. While a pregnant Alik managed to be resettled in Fort Worth, Texas with her two young children, Dyan, without any papers attesting to his married status, was forced to remain in a refugee camp in Sudan.

After four years of separation, the father finally joined his family, meeting his three-year-old son for the first time, all thanks to the hard work and determination of two women from Catholic Charities, as reported in WASBST.

The two Fort Worth moms, Mollie and Mary Claire, volunteered with the charity that helps resettle refugees. After meeting Alik they forged a close friendship that led to the two women being at Alik’s side when she gave birth to her third child. And with the help of their church group the two women adopted Alik and her children into their community and fought tirelessly to reunite the vulnerable mom and her children with Dyan.

Thanks to endless letters and meetings with politicians, lawyers, and social workers, the women achieved what many thought was impossible: the reunion of Dyan with his family four years later at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

The heart-warming video shows the moment the couple are reunited and the children get to see their daddy for the first time in four years, and for the youngest three-year-old child, the first time ever.

The video doesn’t just sum up the joy and gratitude of the family members and those involved in their story, but it is the perfect reminder during the Christmas season that we are called to live in faith and hope, and to care for those in need.

 

 

Read more: The little rituals that bind family members together

Read more: Family shocked by “moving ornament” in Christmas tree

