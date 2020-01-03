Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Spirituality

Reflect on how tenderly Mary called Jesus by name

Mary and Jesus
Zvonimir Atletic | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 03, 2020

Honoring the Holy Name of Jesus gains a fresh perspective when dwelling upon Mary’s use of it.

An interesting devotion in the Catholic Church is one focused on the Holy Name of Jesus. It takes its main inspiration from St. Paul’s letter to the Philippians.

Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. (Philippians 2:9-11)

In this context, devotion to the Holy Name of Jesus is more “regal” in nature and appears to be very formal. For this reason it can be tempting for some people to be put off by the devotion, thinking it old-fashioned and connected to outdated medieval piety.

However, this devotion gains a fresh perspective when reflecting on Mary’s use of Jesus’ name. There is a brief prayer composed by Alban J. Dachauer, S.J. in The Rural Life Prayerbook that highlights this reality. Here is one stanza from his prayer that considers Mary, as well as Joseph, and how they used the name of Jesus.

Help us remember how reverently and lovingly,
Your Mother Mary used the name of Jesus,
and how humbly Saint Joseph called You
and spoke to You by name.

Any parent can relate to this scene, especially when a child is still an infant. Both mother and father look tenderly upon their child and soothingly say their child’s name, with great care and love.

Imagine now the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph, holding Jesus in their arms, softly reciting Jesus’ name. They do so with the realization that he is both their child and the God of the universe!

This brief meditation can help us take more care in our use of Jesus’ name and foster a deeper love of Jesus. While we do not have the same experience as the Holy Family, we can still love Jesus in a similar way, struck with awe at the love he has for us.

In this way, devotion to the Holy Name of Jesus is made more approachable and relevant, recognizing it as a way to love Jesus in a new and deeper way.

Read more: 8 Ways to honor the Holy Name of Jesus this January

Read more: Litany of the Holy Names of Jesus, All Mercy

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Tolkien’s lost Christmas poem to the Virgin Mary
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How to do a Yearly Examen for spiritual clarity in the New Year
  6. Edifa
    You don’t feel anything when you pray? Don’t worry!
  7. Edifa
    Is illness a curse from God?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    John Paul II urged everyone to end the year healing family wounds …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]