Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican's display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
‘We Are Messengers’ to headline March For Life 2020

J-P Mauro | Jan 03, 2020

This year’s theme is “Life Empowers: Pro-Life Is Pro-Woman.”

The 47th annual March For Life, the world’s largest annual human rights demonstration, is promising to be a memorable one with the announcement of a pre-rally concert headlined by We Are Messengers. The event is set to take place at 11:00 a.m., near the Washington Monument, just before the long march across the United States capital on January 24, 2020.

We Are Messengers is an Irish band that blew up in 2016 with the release of their self-titled album, which earned them a Dove Award nomination for Best New Artist. This album saw three of its tracks — “Everything Comes Alive,” “Magnify” and “Point to You” — reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

In 2019, We Are Messengers earned their first #1 hit with “Maybe It’s OK”, an anthem for self-acceptance featured above. Their latest single, “Power,” has already been viewed over 1 million times.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said in a press release:

“We are excited to have We Are Messengers performing before this year’s March for Life, energizing and inspiring the crowd with their powerful music.”

The pre-rally concert will pump up attendees and lead straight into the March for Life. While the show will begin at around 11:00 a.m., it is suggested that those who wish for a good spot get there early.

The theme of the 47th annual March for Life is, “Life Empowers: Pro-Life Is Pro-Woman.” In a promotional video for the event, they explain that the idea of Pro-Life is a feminist concept and that abortion is a type of exploitation against women. Watch the video below to learn more.

 

