How to help Australia: Pray to these holy intercessors

Click here to launch the slideshow

As the world watches in horror at the raging wildfires scorching sections of the whole continent of Australia, forecasters say there is no end in sight. The fires have been caused by warmer temperatures, droughts, and unusually brisk winds, and the dry season isn’t expected to shift soon.

Let us turn to our merciful God and ask his to bring relief to Australia, calling on the intercession of some of these holy intercessors.

Read more: The fascinating history of Australia’s first Mass, and the priest who celebrated it