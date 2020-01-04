Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
How to help Australia: Pray to these holy intercessors

AUSTRIALIA WILDFIRES
MyFireWatch Screenshot
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 04, 2020

There’s no end in sight to the catastrophic wildfires. May our prayers bring relief.

As the world watches in horror at the raging wildfires scorching sections of the whole continent of Australia, forecasters say there is no end in sight. The fires have been caused by warmer temperatures, droughts, and unusually brisk winds, and the dry season isn’t expected to shift soon.

Let us turn to our merciful God and ask his to bring relief to Australia, calling on the intercession of some of these holy intercessors.

Read more: The fascinating history of Australia’s first Mass, and the priest who celebrated it

