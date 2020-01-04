Mom with less than a quarter to her name wants to help others

When the plight of single mom Rachel Finn was featured on BBC News recently, it touched the hearts of those who witnessed her dire situation. In fact so much so that over a short space of time viewers raised almost $27,000 to help her. However, the selfless mom, who is “overwhelmed” by the generosity of complete strangers, wants the donations to go to a cause much bigger than her own, according to Wales Online.

In the poignant story, Finn shared how she’s battled with depression over the last 16 years. Her situation had become so acute that she wasn’t able to leave the house for three months, unable to face the realities of the world. This led to a set of circumstances that saw her evicted from her home, with just 15 minutes to gather a few possessions. This left her and her son without a roof over their heads, and left her even more mentally vulnerable.

One of the shocking points in the video was when the 38-year-old revealed the 14 pence (that’s about 18 cents) she had to live off, while supporting her 18-year-old son Bradley. While Finn is living in temporary accommodation, she relies on food parcels to feed herself and her son. But prioritizing Bradley means she often goes without.

“My main focus is on ensuring that my son is well fed and I will live off toast for weeks to make sure he eats right,” she explained to the BBC, while adding, “To be honest, if it wasn’t for my son, I have no idea what I would have done at this point, the thought of him is the only thing that really keeps me going. But even then, I feel like a burden on him sometimes.”

Although a substantial amount of money has been raised to help Finn and her teenage son during these desperate times, she is very aware that there are others who are also in need of help. Finn has actually asked for any further donations to be made directly to the Rock Foundation, the food bank that has been helping her out as well as others in the community. With this money she hopes the charity can continue to help her and other vulnerable members of society.

Finn’s story is an example of the strength of motherhood and how that bond can bring out the best in you, even in the most difficult of times. Finn is also remarkable for putting not just her son first, but also others who are in similar situations. Even through her own misery and heartache, she possesses the compassion to think of others, and that is what this ongoing Christmas season of goodwill is all about.

