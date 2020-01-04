Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Inspiring Stories

Mom with less than a quarter to her name wants to help others

BBC News
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 04, 2020

The story of poverty stricken Rachel Finn is a great example of goodwill toward others.

When the plight of single mom Rachel Finn was featured on BBC News recently, it touched the hearts of those who witnessed her dire situation. In fact so much so that over a short space of time viewers raised almost $27,000 to help her. However, the selfless mom, who is “overwhelmed” by the generosity of complete strangers, wants the donations to go to a cause much bigger than her own, according to Wales Online.

In the poignant story, Finn shared how she’s battled with depression over the last 16 years. Her situation had become so acute that she wasn’t able to leave the house for three months, unable to face the realities of the world. This led to a set of circumstances that saw her evicted from her home, with just 15 minutes to gather a few possessions. This left her and her son without a roof over their heads, and left her even more mentally vulnerable.

One of the shocking points in the video was when the 38-year-old revealed the 14 pence (that’s about 18 cents) she had to live off, while supporting her 18-year-old son Bradley. While Finn is living in temporary accommodation, she relies on food parcels to feed herself and her son. But prioritizing Bradley means she often goes without.

“My main focus is on ensuring that my son is well fed and I will live off toast for weeks to make sure he eats right,” she explained to the BBC, while adding, “To be honest, if it wasn’t for my son, I have no idea what I would have done at this point, the thought of him is the only thing that really keeps me going. But even then, I feel like a burden on him sometimes.”

Although a substantial amount of money has been raised to help Finn and her teenage son during these desperate times, she is very aware that there are others who are also in need of help. Finn has actually asked for any further donations to be made directly to the Rock Foundation, the food bank that has been helping her out as well as others in the community. With this money she hopes the charity can continue to help her and other vulnerable members of society.

Finn’s story is an example of the strength of motherhood and how that bond can bring out the best in you, even in the most difficult of times. Finn is also remarkable for putting not just her son first, but also others who are in similar situations. Even through her own misery and heartache, she possesses the compassion to think of others, and that is what this ongoing Christmas season of goodwill is all about.

Read more: Florida man pays off utility bills for 36 families and inspires a movement

Read more: What happened when a homeless man asked for a meal with 50 cents

 

Tags:
CharityMotherhood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  3. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Tolkien’s lost Christmas poem to the Virgin Mary
  5. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How to do a Yearly Examen for spiritual clarity in the New Year
  7. Edifa
    Is illness a curse from God?
  8. Aid to the Church in Need
    On Nigerian beheadings, “Where is the moral …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]