Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Larry Peterson
He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet Teofilo Camomot
Art & Culture

All you need to know for a last minute trip to the March for Life

MARCH FOR LIFE
American Life League | Flickr CC BY-NC 2.0
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jan 05, 2020

There’s plenty to see in D.C., so you may as well make a weekend of the trip.

The March For Life is getting ready to take place in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 24 and we just realized that with all our hectic holiday hurrying we neglected to make our travel plans! If you’re in the same boat as us, don’t fret. We have all the info needed to take part in the largest Pro-Life demonstration in the world.

Housing

While the official host hotel, the Renaissance D.C. Downtown Hotel, is all booked up, the March For Life website offers a variety of surplus hotels that may still have room. These include Trump International Hotel, Washington Marriot at Metro Center, Residence Inn Washington, and Courtyard Washington D.C.. Click here for pricing details and corresponding phone numbers.

Of course, as a big city there are plenty of hotels to check out. Some of them may be a bit further from the marching ground than the hotels listed above, but thanks to D.C.’s extensive Metro system, getting around the city is relatively easy and any destination can be reached within a 40-minute time frame. Due to the March For Life crowds, however, we recommended you give yourself a full hour or more for travel.

If you can’t get a hotel in the city, it’s worth taking a look in some of the surrounding Virginia or Maryland towns like Fairfax or Silver Springs, both of which have Metro connections to D.C.

Catholic Herald also notes that many churches in the D.C., Virginia, Maryland Tri-state area are willing to accommodate marchers, whom they view as pilgrims. In 2017, they listed a number of churches who gave travelers shelter for the night, including Blessed Sacrament Church in Alexandria, St. Leo the Great Church in Fairfax, St. Agnes Church, St. Charles Borromeo Church and Marymount University, all in Arlington.

While these churches were working with groups like the Sisters for Life and the University of Notre Dame, they may be willing to take on a few stray demonstrators who need a place to stay before the big march. Definitely worth a phone call if all other options are exhausted.

Travel

January 24 will be a massive travel day for the D.C. area and all parties driving in are advised to leave themselves ample time to navigate the congested roads. Parking is also expected to be difficult as many of the roads in the heart of D.C. will be blocked for the event.

We suggest that all drivers locate a parking garage close to a metro station prior to arriving in D.C.. This way you can leave your car in safety and make it around the city faster using the metro and good old-fashioned foot-work.

If you’re flying in, D.C. is most accessible through Washington Dulles Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. However, there is also Baltimore-Washington International, from which travelers can reach D.C. on an hour-long bus ride to the Greenbelt Metro station.

The Event

If you’re getting to D.C. a few days early there are events to be enjoyed as early as Wednesday evening, when the March For Life Expo will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Expo continues throughout the entire day on Thursday, along with a morning conference and a Youth Rally, from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

On Friday, the day of the March for Life, the Expo will continue both before and after the demonstration. At 11:00 a.m. a pre-rally concert will be held at the staging ground, featuring headlining act We Are Messengers, an Irish Christian band that has made waves in recent years, routinely finding themselves in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Christian charts.

Read more: ‘We Are Messengers’ to headline March For Life 2020

Following the March will be the Rose Dinner, an evening of inspiration and fellowship to conclude the March for Life activities. Tickets for the Rose Dinner are $175 and those wishing to attend should note that tickets must be purchased ahead of time, as they are not available at the door.

After the March

Many of the people who come out for the March For Life arrive and leave the same day. While accommodations might be hard to find on Thursday night, there are usually plenty of rooms available on Saturday. If you’re taking the long trip to D.C. it might be worth hanging around to see some of the District’s many attractions.

These include a selection of beautiful churches, including the National Cathedral (Episcopal), the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the largest church building in North America, which is located on the Catholic University of America grounds. Also near CUA is the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America and the St. John Paul II National Shrine, both of which are open to tour.

Washington, D.C. also now boasts the Museum of the Bible, which can take a full day to tour. For more secular attractions, check out one of the many Smithsonian museums that document different aspects of America’s vast history. These Smithsonians, and even the Washington Zoo, are all completely free to enter and explore. There’s way more to see than one can accomplish in one weekend, so consider taking a few days to look around the US capital.

Tags:
March for LifeTravel
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Tolkien’s lost Christmas poem to the Virgin Mary
  5. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  6. Aid to the Church in Need
    On Nigerian beheadings, “Where is the moral …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Holy Name of Jesus this January
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]