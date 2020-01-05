Articles of Faith: The Catholicism of Paul Gauguin

A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal church in sometimes unexpected places.

At this time of year many are thinking about escaping to the winter sun. The French artist Paul Gauguin thought about little else. His visits to the South Pacific are legendary, as is his interest in the local culture and religions that he found there.

Less well known is the Catholic spirituality that influenced his early years. The four-meter-high poster at the entrance to his UK National Gallery exhibition reveals much about how he is viewed these days. This show is all about Gauguin rather than God. The artist and his ego loom over everything. The promotion for the exhibition is so focused on Gauguin that the crucified Christ in the background is almost unrecognizable in his cropped, headless form.

Despite Gauguin’s growing distaste for his original religious inspiration, his final resting place in French Polynesia was a Catholic cemetery.