Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Larry Peterson
He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet Teofilo Camomot
Art & Culture

Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace

MOTHER MARY
ONEVECTOR | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Joanne McPortland | Jan 05, 2020

The official Pantone color for 2020 is Classic Blue, a treasured tint in every age.

It’s the color of the Virgin’s cloak, the hue of the ceiling of heaven. And according to the design trendsetters at the Pantone Color Institute, Classic Blue is the reassuring color we need on the threshold of an anxious decade.

Pantone, the company that sets printing and digital standards for the colors we see all around us, has chosen a Color of the Year every year since 2000. Some have been jazzy or startling, like last year’s Living Coral, but the folks at Pantone went with a simpler choice this year.

“When we look at the world around us, we know that we’re living with a lot of unrest, where some days we don’t feel quite as secure,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in an Architectural Digest piece by Anna Fixen. “Blue, from an emotional, psychological standpoint, has always represented a certain amount of calm and dependability. It’s a color that you can rely on.”

The color of heaven

We’ll be seeing a lot of this Classic Blue shade in the coming months, in everything from shoes to wall paint to accent pillows to the graphics used in print and TV ads. And part of why the color is expected to have such a steadying effect is its pure familiarity.

The blue of an evening sky is one of the first colors humans see. But reproducing that calm, uplifting blueness wasn’t always easy for painters and cloth dyers. There aren’t many natural sources for inks. The Egyptians were the first to create a bluish color, much lighter and a little yellower than 2020’s Classic Blue (which is made up of various percentages of red, green, and blue).

The first true blue pigment developed for painters was not available until the time of Fra Angelico, who made this color his own in breathtaking heavenly scenes accented with pure gold. “Fra Angelico blue,” as it came to be known, was also called ultramarine (“beyond the sea”). It was made by grinding a rare blue stone known as lapis lazuli, mined only in Afghanistan, into a powder mixed with fixatives.

Lapis lazuli (Latin for “the stone of Lazuli,” where it was found) gave its name to the color blue in the Romance languages (azul in Spanish, azur in French) and to the azure color of the sky.

The Queen’s mantle

In Western Christian art, the blue of heaven became associated with the mantle of the Queen of Heaven. Wrapping Our Lady in the rare blue pigment became an artist’s way of paying homage, and an art patron or church’s way of sparing no expense in its devotion.

Even as Renaissance artists moved beyond religious imagery, notes of this rich, embracing color continued to appear, calling up fairytale scenes, cozy interiors, and the deep peace that even today’s color experts see in Classic Blue.

Keep your eyes open for Classic Blue this year.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Tolkien’s lost Christmas poem to the Virgin Mary
  5. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  6. Aid to the Church in Need
    On Nigerian beheadings, “Where is the moral …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Holy Name of Jesus this January
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]