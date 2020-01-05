Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
God, give me the eyes of the Magi: Pray with Peter Chrysologus

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 05, 2020

They see heaven on earth, earth in heaven, man in God, God in man …

Do we have the faith of the Magi? Ask yourself this question using a reflection from St. Peter Chrysologus.

~

Today the Magi find, crying in a manger, the one they have followed as he shone in the sky. Today the Magi see clearly, in swaddling clothes, the one they have long awaited as he lay hidden among the stars.

Today the Magi gaze in deep wonder at what they see: heaven on earth, earth in heaven, man in God, God in man, one whom the whole universe cannot contain now enclosed in a tiny body.

As they look, they believe and do not question, as their symbolic gifts bear witness: incense for God, gold for a king, myrrh for one who is to die. So the Gentiles, who were the last, become the first: the faith of the Magi is the first fruits of the belief of the Gentiles.

Read more: Did the Magi enter the Holy House in Loreto?

