Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Larry Peterson
He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet Teofilo Camomot
News

Notre Dame gets foundation grant to strengthen Church life in digital age

ST FRANCIS XAVIER NEW YORK CITY
Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jan 05, 2020

New communications technologies have led to challenges for keeping parishes together.

The internet and the cell phone have led to big changes in society, in the ways people communicate and relate to one another. The Church has certainly felt the effects of the new technology as well.

“Not since the printing press or the advent of electricity has the Church had to consider such an epochal shift in social, cultural and psychological sensibilities wrought by a new technology,” said Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Church Life. The institute held a symposium last summer to assist the Church and university in the work of recovering a Catholic understanding of the new cultural context and developing new curricula and pedagogies that aid Church leaders in the work of meaningful cultural engagement.

Now the institute has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help strengthen parish congregations in the digital age. The Church Communications Ecology program will help parish leaders to evaluate the cultural shifts wrought by digital technologies and develop responses that contribute to the vitality of parish communities.

“The Church Communications Ecology program will assist Church leaders in the work of strengthening parish communities in a digital culture where social disruption, distraction and disconnection threaten established institutions and traditions,” the institute said in a press release. “The program’s ‘communications ecology’ approach will give parishes a framework to create healthy environments where ministry, teaching and outreach can thrive.”

“The sacraments, which form the life and being of the parish, are all, in their own way, communications of the Word who continues to make Himself flesh,” said John Cavadini, the McGrath-Cavadini Director of the McGrath Institute. “Our communications strategy must be conformed to this primal and ongoing communication if our parishes are to thrive in the flesh instead of languishing in abstraction and virtual reality.”

Brett Robinson has been named academic director of the Church Communications Ecology program at the institute. He conducts research at the intersection of technology, culture and Catholicism.

“The revitalization of Catholic parishes requires that we pay attention to the forms of communication that lead to deeper communion,” said Robinson. “An awareness of the ways in which media and technology shape our psychology and social dynamics must be taken into account when thinking about how to enhance Catholic identity, trust and vitality at the parish level.”

Beginning in fall 2020, the newly established Church Communications Ecology program at Notre Dame will invite representatives from various dioceses to focus on how to enhance parish vitality through closer attention to communication ethics and practices in the digital age. The program will culminate with a summer conference at Notre Dame where parish leaders will share their findings with their learning community peers.

 

Tags:
Churchcommunication
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Tolkien’s lost Christmas poem to the Virgin Mary
  5. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  6. Aid to the Church in Need
    On Nigerian beheadings, “Where is the moral …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Holy Name of Jesus this January
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]