Exclusive Photos: Brooklyn celebrates the Feast of the Epiphany with the Three Kings Parade

Witness the joy-filled festivities of the community of Williamsburg.
The events of the day begin at All Saints’ Church with a Mass which is celebrated in Spanish for the enormous congregation. At its conclusion three people dressed in Royal Regalia humbly process up the main aisle to the Nativity scene just to the right of the altar where they lay gifts at the foot of the manger in homage to the newborn King.
Shortly after Mass the entire community descends on Graham Avenue, a.k.a. Avenue of Puerto Rico, for a parade in honor of the great feast in which several of the local schools, organizations and parishioners dressed in traditional ethnic attire are led by the NYPD marching band through the streets of the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn for a traffic-stopping and joy-filled event.
The event, now in its 23rd year, was originally started to rally the local community in a celebration of faith and culture — something Brooklyn still takes seriously.
New York, for all its tough talk and bravado, is still a place of great unity and faith in spite of the headlines. The proof is plain to see for all who care to look. Happy Feast of the Epiphany!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?