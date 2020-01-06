The rapper RabelzTheMC is bringing Catholicism to hip-hop

We’ve had our eyes — and ears — on RabelzTheMC since 2017, when we discovered his unique style of hip-hop that exclusively works to serve his Catholic faith. He blew us away with his song “Novena,” which demonstrated a fervent faith, but also rap flow that the hip-hop community might describe as “the illest.”

Now, RabelzTheMC is back with a late 2019 release of his newest single, “Rosary.” The song was a dual effort between Rabelz and John Levi, who follows the same path as his compatriot, writing hard rap with lyrics completely devoted to Catholicism. The two go on a lyrical tear with such verbal gems as:

“I depend on Holy friends, in the communion it all makes sense.” “Walk into the church both hands on my Rosary, Counting all my blessings like the beads on my Rosary/”

The song focuses on the benefits of daily prayer, with the lyrics placed before a frantic back-beat with echoing tones that almost sound like people singing in church. The tune is as educational about prayer as it is fun to listen to and it got us picking up our rosary to pray.

In an interview with Angelus, RabelzThemMC explained to Rob Cullivan what led to inspire his religious raps:

“Although I loved hip-hop, I didn’t like the negative connotation. I wanted to be just like those guys, but rapping for God instead. Their music inspired me to be a lyrical wit without having to degrade women, use profanity or glorify money, crime, and violence.”

The artist went on to explain that while he began writing music at the age of eight, his work became more spiritual after his conversion to Catholicism in 2005. His wife introduced him to the works of Sister Maria Faustina Kowalska, which created in him a devotion to the Divine Mercy.

When asked about his music-writing process, Rabelz explained:

“First things first, I start praying. Then I randomly open the Diary of St. Faustina and read a few paragraphs for inspiration. Then I put on a beat from YouTube and start writing.”

RabelzTheMC has been releasing secular-styled religious music since he dropped his first album, #Mercy, in 2016. In the few short years since he hit the scene, he says that he’s already been getting positive feedback that deeply touched the artist.