10 Biblical quotes for exhausted parents

Click here to launch the slideshow

With holiday celebrations over, many parents are feeling pretty wiped out, physically and emotionally and maybe even financially. So to give all you tired moms and dads out there a bit of a boost, here are a selection of short quotes from the Bible that will inspire and give you strength. Take a moment to reflect on these words of God — heavenly help for the new year and decade ahead. (We recommend sticking these around the house for daily encouragement!)

Read more: 5 Games you can play with your kids when you’re dead tired

Read more: Are you an exhausted mother? Pray this prayer to St. Rose of Lima for strength