Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
10 Biblical quotes for exhausted parents

DZIECKO I ZMĘCZENI RODZICE
Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 07, 2020

Short quotes from Scripture to inspire any worn out mom or dad.

Click here to launch the slideshow

With holiday celebrations over, many parents are feeling pretty wiped out, physically and emotionally and maybe even financially. So to give all you tired moms and dads out there a bit of a boost, here are a selection of short quotes from the Bible that will inspire and give you strength. Take a moment to reflect on these words of God — heavenly help for the new year and decade ahead. (We recommend sticking these around the house for daily encouragement!)

Launch the slideshow

Read more: 5 Games you can play with your kids when you’re dead tired

Read more: Are you an exhausted mother? Pray this prayer to St. Rose of Lima for strength

Tags:
FatherhoodMotherhoodScripture
