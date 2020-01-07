Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Art & Culture

Jerusalem excavation uncovers marketplace from Jesus’ time

ANCIENT MEASURING TABLE
MENAHEM KAHANA | AFP
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jan 07, 2020

The team unearthed an ancient table for measuring liquids.

The discovery of an ancient table designed for the measurement of liquids has led experts to the conclusion that they have located the 2,000-year-old market center of Jerusalem. The site is buried about 5 meters below an area known as the Stepped Street — also known as the Pilgrims’ Path — which stretches from the Siloam Pool to the Temple Mount.

Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Ari Levy spoke about the excavation with the Times of Israel, where he explained the significance of the discovery. He said:

“The volume standard table we’ve found, as well as the stone weights discovered nearby, support the theory that this was the site of vast trade activity, and perhaps this may indicate the existence of a market.”

The table seems to have been primarily designed for the measurement of liquids. It contains several cavities of varying sizes, each with a small hole at the bottom. The market manager, or agoranomos, would cover the hole with his finger before filling the cavity with whichever fluid that was for sale, then he would drain the contents into a receptacle for safe transportation.

Ari Levi, Courtesy of the Antiquities Authorities Authority

Not far from the table, the archaeological team also found stone weights of various sizes. These were most likely used to measure dry goods on a set of scales. Levy told the Times of Israel that the engravings on these stone weights suggests that Jerusalem had a different system than the rest of the Roman world. He explained:

“The fact that there were city-specific weights at the site indicates the unique features of the economy and trade in Jerusalem during the Second Temple period, possibly due to the influence of the Temple itself.”

The market place is considered to have been built by the Romans between 20 AD and 30 AD, under the leadership of Pontius Pilate. Based on coins found during the excavation, archaeologists are confident in the accuracy of this timeline.

The team is excited to see what else they will find beneath the storied Jerusalem streets. Although the site is only about 600 meters long and about 5 meters wide, they expect that it will require several more years of excavation before they can open the site to the public.

Tags:
ArchaeologyHistoryJerusalem
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  5. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Catholics who will restore your faith in humanity
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]