3 Greek words every Christian should know

Even if you are not aware of it, you do speak some Greek daily. If, for instance, you find your handwriting unreadable and realize you need to work on your calligraphy, well, you’re speaking Greek:Also, if you are not feeling too well and think you need to see your gastroenterologist, you are speaking Greek again:

In sum, plenty of words in everyday use (not to mention the long list of more discipline-related terms found in philosophy, theology, law, medicine, and other sciences) are indeed Greek. So, if you’re thinking about learning some of it, you will not necessarily be starting from scratch. In fact, you might eventually discover you have a better grasp of some basic Greek vocabulary than you think. Even more so, if you happen to be a Christian: since the Gospels were written in Greek, plenty of the words used in liturgy, prayer, or in overall Christian culture might not have necessarily been fully translated into your mother language. Have you ever considered, for instance, where does the word “ecclesiastic” comes from?

Here, we want to present you with three very common words you might be familiar with, and with their meanings in the original Greek.