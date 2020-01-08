Meet the young teen who competes in triathlons with his younger disabled brother

A big brother named Noah Aldrich demonstrates what sibling love is all about. For the last few years when the 13-year-old from Idaho spots an opportunity to participate in a local youth triathlon, the first thing he wants to do is make sure his 11-year-old brother Lucas can join in, too.

Thanks to his impressive fitness levels and an incredibly loving heart, Noah runs, cycles, and swims with his younger sibling by his side. This sporting achievement is an opportunity for both boys to cherish as Lucas was born with lissencephaly — a malformation of the brain, leaving him unable to walk, talk, or feed himself.

The dynamic duo are fast becoming veterans in the sport, with a dedicated Facebook page, “Noah and Lucas Aldrich – Triathlon brothers,” detailing their endeavors.

In the many photos and videos we can see Noah swimming in the pool or lake while pulling his brother in a little boat; pushing Lucas in an adapted buggy while running; and pedaling with his little brother in a seat behind him. It’s a collection of memories of two boys having the time of their lives despite Lucas’ disabilities. It’s Noah caring more about his brother than coming first: the fact his brother is with him makes it a win in any case.

Their story shows the utter joy and happiness to be had with a sibling. Despite the severity of Lucas’ disabilities he’s proving that he’s ready to enjoy the very best of life, with big brother Noah by his side.

Read more: He’s 4 years old with Down syndrome, and his brothers’ joyful keeper

Read more: Every disabled person is a unique contribution to the common good, says pope