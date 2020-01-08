Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Church

When your life is a shipwreck, God is still working: Lessons from Pope Francis

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 08, 2020

God is more than able to transform misfortune into opportunity!

Pope Francis started the New Year’s general audiences by continuing his catechesis series on Acts of the Apostles, and the lesson he gave this Wednesday could be summarized: Even when your life is a shipwreck, don’t doubt that God’s in control.

The pope drew this message from Acts 27, where Paul is going to be transferred to Rome by ship, and — even though Paul has warned them that the timing was bad — the centurion sets out. When the weather comes and the ship is in dire straits after many days of suffering, Paul gives the sailors this message:

Men, you should have listened to me, and should not have set sail from Crete and incurred this injury and loss.

I now bid you take heart; for there will be no loss of life among you, but only of the ship. For this very night there stood by me an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I worship, and he said, ‘Do not be afraid, Paul; you must stand before Caesar; and lo, God has granted you all those who sail with you.’

So take heart, men, for I have faith in God that it will be exactly as I have been told.

Pope Francis thus pointed out how God is directing the situation, even when all seemed lost:

Luke thus shows us that the plan that guides Paul towards Rome saves not only the apostle, but also his traveling companions; and the shipwreck transforms from a situation of misfortune to a providential opportunity for the proclamation of the Gospel.

Thus, said the Holy Father, citing his Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii gaudium, we have here a lesson from Paul on how to endure life’s trials and difficulties:

Paul teaches us to live through trials by staying close to Christ, in order to develop the “conviction that God is able to act in every situation, even amid apparent setbacks” and the certainty “that all those who entrust themselves to God in love will bear good fruit.”

He concluded by suggesting we pray that God will “help us to live every trial sustained by the energy of faith.”

Read more: Overwhelmed by struggles? Don’t forget this incredible communion is praying for you!

Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  4. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  7. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  8. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]