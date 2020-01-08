Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Spirituality

Why church bells are “baptized”

Catholic Church
Godong Robert Harding Heritage | AFP
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jan 08, 2020

The “baptism” is symbolic in nature, but points to the spiritual power that is bestowed upon the bells.

Bells have played an important role in Church life for centuries, being a primary method of communication for priests and monks in calling the Christian faithful to prayer. In fact, the importance of bells was so great in the Church that an elaborate ceremony was developed to bless the bells, with many people calling it a “baptism.”

The Catholic Encyclopedia gives a brief background to the ceremony.

This name has been given to the blessing of bells, at least in France, since the eleventh century. It is derived from the washing of the bell with holy water by the bishop, before he anoints it with the oil of the infirm without and with chrism within. A fuming censer is then placed under it. The bishop prays that these sacramentals of the Church may, at the sound of the bell, put the demons to flight, protect from storms, and call the faithful to prayer.

Calling the blessing of bells a “baptism” is not an official statement by the Church, but simply a common way of describing the special ceremony that was used for many centuries. Even today bishops use holy water to bless a new bell, though typically it is not as extensive as it once was.

The ceremony highlights the sacramental power of bells. Sacramentals are anything set apart or blessed by the Church for the purpose of sanctifying our lives and leading us to the sacraments. They are sacred signs and provide for us grace (spiritual help) through the intercession of the Church.

Another way to describe sacramentals is that they are extensions of the sacraments. They are not sacraments in themselves, but are related to the seven sacraments and flow from them, ultimately leading us back to them.

It is easy to see how bells are viewed as a sacramental, as they lead us directly to the celebration of the Eucharist, calling us to worship God on Sunday, as well as throughout the week.

The solemn blessing of bells addresses their further purpose of driving away evil spirits and even protecting the Christian faithful from storms.

Here is a brief excerpt from the Roman Ritual that highlights these two spiritual powers bestowed upon bells.

Let the people’s faith and piety wax stronger whenever they hear its melodious peals. At its sound let all evil spirits be driven afar; let thunder and lightning, hail and storm be banished; let the power of your hand put down the evil powers of the air, causing them to tremble at the sound of this bell, and to flee at the sight of the holy cross engraved thereon … when the peal of this bell resounds in the clouds may a legion of angels stand watch over the assembly of your Church, the first-fruits of the faithful, and afford your ever-abiding protection to them in body and spirit.

The next time you hear a church bell, pause for a moment to lift your heart to God. You will then understand how bells can play such an important role in our own spiritual lives, interrupting our busy lives to call us to prayer and leading us back to God.

Read more: The surprising spiritual power of church bells

Read more: What to do when you hear church bells ringing

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsSacraments
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  4. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  7. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  8. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]