9 Everyday expressions inspired by the Bible

Click here to launch the slideshow

millennia

Over the centuries, as society has changed and developed, so has the English language. While new words and expressions tend to creep into our vernacular through various cultural influences, in times gone by we relied on wordsmiths such as Shakespeare or Twain to add a little color to our everyday speech . We still do, actually. And if go back even further, we can discover some very familiar expressions in the Bible itself. Although the interpretation may have altered slightly along the way, it’s interesting to see how these expressions have survived. It makes you wonder if Jesus Himself or His immediate family said them. Imagine Mary saying to Jesus, “Time to go off to the land of nod”!

Read more: 10 Biblical quotes for exhausted parents

Read more: These Two Popular Sayings Were Actually Never Uttered By St. Francis