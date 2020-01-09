Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
News

Over 6 million Catholics in the Philippines join “Black Nazarene” procession

Jake C. Salavador | AFP
Share
Print
zeldacaldwell | Jan 09, 2020

They walked the 3.7 mile route barefoot, behind a statue of Jesus.

An estimated six million Catholics walked barefoot today in the Philippine capital of Manila on the occasion of the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene.

As they do each year, the worshipers followed a life-sized statue of Jesus Christ carrying a cross on the way to his Crucifixion. The “Black Nazarene” statue was carved by an anonymous Mexican sculptor in the 16th century, and taken to the Philippines in 1606 by a group of missionaries. Pope Innocent X approved its veneration in 1650 and authorized the establishment of the Confraternity of the Most Holy Jesus Nazarene.

The statue is enshrined in the Quiapo Church in the Archdiocese of Manila, and, according to Catholic News Agency, has survived fires that destroyed the church twice, two earthquakes and numerous typhoons, and bombings during World War II. Many miracles have been attributed to the statue.

The procession is called the “Traslacion,” and refers to the transfer of the Image of the Black Nazarene.

Msgr. Jose Clemente Ignacio, the rector of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, told CNA that the procession is a way for Catholics in the Philippines to deepen their faith.

“In a way it is imitating the Calvary experience: the sacrifice and suffering that our Lord endured for our salvation like when Jesus was walking barefoot, carrying the cross to Mount Calvary,” he said.

“The devotees also want to give back to God by participating in the suffering of our Lord and entering into the Paschal mystery of Christ,” said Msgr. Ignacio.

The procession is not without controversy. Barefoot participants climb over each other in an attempt to touch the statue, which some believe has healing powers, resulting in many injuries and even deaths over the years.

This year Cardinal Luis Tagle of Manila urged pilgrims at a midnight Mass held before the procession not to become “fanatics.”

“A fanatic does not love,” the cardinal said. “Fanatics hold on to who gives importance to them. But a devotee … is devoted because of love, and that is what Jesus showed us.”

“Devotion is a daily act…. In every kind of love, loyalty, and union, it must be daily,” he said, according to UCA News.

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsPhilippines
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  3. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  4. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  7. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When does the Christmas season end?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]