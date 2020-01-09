Pray this Psalm for hope in the midst of turmoil

At times it can appear that the world is spiraling out of control. It can be tempting to lose faith in God during those moments, and yet, it is exactly during those times when we need to stay firmly rooted in our faith.

God alone can get us through any turmoil and Psalm 62 reminds us of this reality. It is a fitting prayer to pray when the world around you is looking bleak. Here are a few key verses from this Psalm.

My soul rests in God alone,

from whom comes my salvation.

God alone is my rock and salvation,

my fortress; I shall never fall. My soul, be at rest in God alone,

from whom comes my hope.

God alone is my rock and my salvation,

my fortress; I shall not fall.

My deliverance and honor are with God,

my strong rock;

my refuge is with God.

Trust God at all times, my people!

Pour out your hearts to God our refuge!

