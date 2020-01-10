Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
News

German television takes a peek at the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

POPE Benedict XVI
DANIEL KARMANN | dpa Picture-Alliance | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Jan 10, 2020

He was never allowed to retire to his native Bavaria, so Ratzinger brings a little Bavaria to the Vatican.

You can take the cardinal out of Bavaria, but you can’t take Bavaria out of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

That is the feeling that comes across from Little Bavaria in the Vatican, a 30-minute documentary that aired on German television .

The pope emeritus is heard in the film only three times from when it was recorded at his residence in the Vatican, the Mater Ecclesiae monastery—and in a very weak voice.

“I used to have a great voice; now it doesn’t work anymore,” Benedict, 92, says in the program, which aired January 3 on Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian state television).

But there are many flashbacks to interviews he gave as Cardinal Josef Ratzinger and speeches he gave as pope.

“One sees that his strength isn’t there anymore,” his personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein says in the program. “His voice is simply broken, weaker,” but he adds that what is “important” to him is “good company” which “lifts his heart” and that he is “at peace with himself.”

We are treated to some rich detail of the place where he has lived since he retired from the papacy almost seven years ago. We see his padded vest and baseball cap—both white, of course—hanging on one wall, and a beautiful painting of St. Augustine, one of Benedict’s favorite thinkers, on another. A heart-shaped decoration adorns another wall with a Bavarian expression “Dahoam is dahoam” (“there’s no place like home”). Walls of books surround the pope as he and Gänswein sit at an oversized writing desk that Ratzinger has used for 65 years. He wrote most of his works on it.

We also get views of the two strolling the garden, with the help of a walker.

Gänswein, a native of the Black Forest, tells us that Benedict is “crystal clear in his head.”

When asked what people in Germany should know about his condition, the pope emeritus says that he is an old man at the end of his journey.

In the chapel is a replica of the Patrona Bavariae, a statue of the Madonna and Child, a gift from former Bavarian Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber. The original is located in Munich’s Marienplatz.

“I am always very united to Bavaria, and every night I entrust our state to the Lord,” Benedict says. “In my heart, I am always connected with Bavaria.”

 

Tags:
Benedict XVI
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  3. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  7. Philip Kosloski
    When does the Christmas season end?
  8. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron on ‘The Two Popes’ movie: The One Pope
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]