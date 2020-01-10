Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pope Francis: 5 Powerful phrases and photos from this week

POPE FRANCIS
REMO CASILLI | POOL | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 10, 2020

We bring you some of the inspiration and wisdom that the Holy Father has shared in the last few days, as well as images from Rome.

Edition of Friday, January 10:

Not a fable or a myth

The Gospel of Christ is not a fable, nor a myth, nor a moralistic story, no. The Gospel of Christ is the full revelation of the plan of God … If the Lord continues coming among us, if he continues giving us the gift of his Word, it is so that each one of us might respond to this call: to be saints in love.

~Angelus, January 5, 2020

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Worshiping ourselves

The fact is that Herod worshiped only himself; that is why he wanted to rid himself of the child through a lie. What does this teach us? That when we do not worship God, we end up worshiping ourselves.

~Homily on the feast of Epiphany, January 6, 2020

Andreas SOLARO / AFP
Pop

Set free

An experience of God doesn’t block us; rather, it liberates us. It doesn’t imprison us; rather, it sets us on our way, bringing us back to our habitual dwelling places. The places are and will be the same, but we — after our encounter with Jesus — are not the same as before. An encounter with Jesus changes us, transforms us.

~Angelus on the feast of Epiphany, January 6, 2020

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Sharing the wealth

This is a law of the Gospel: When a believer experiences salvation he does not keep it for himself, but puts it into circulation.

~General audience, January 8, 2020

AFP

Name it

Certainly, hope has to be realistic.

It demands acknowledging the many troubling issues confronting our world and the challenges lurking on the horizon. It requires that problems be called by their name and the courage be found to resolve them.

~ To diplomats accredited to the Holy See, January 9, 2020

POPE EPHIPHANY
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
