Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Church

Pope: No concessions in claiming to love God but hating our neighbor

POPE FRANCIS
Antoine Mekary | Aleteia
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 10, 2020

Francis notes how Bible says this is being a liar, and to be a liar is to be on Satan’s side …

“Not doing evil is good, but not doing good is evil.”

Pope Francis drew on this phrase of St. Alberto Hurtado to continue a reflection during his homily in Casa Santa Marta about the forceful phrase from 1 John: “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ but hates his brother, he is a liar.”

I love God, I pray, I go into ecstasies … and then I reject others; I hate them or, simply, I don’t love them, or I am indifferent to others. The Bible doesn’t say, “you’re wrong.” It says, “you’re a liar.” And this word from the Bible is clear, because to be a liar is a way of saying to belong to the devil, the Great Liar, as the New Testament calls him, the father of lies. This is the definition of Satan that the Bible gives us. And if you say that you love God and hate your brother, you’re on the other side. You’re a liar. There aren’t concessions in this.

The Holy Father added, “If you’re not capable of loving people, from those closest to you up to those who are farthest away, you cannot tell us that you love God. You’re a liar.”

The pope went on to affirm, though, that love has to be concrete and in daily things. True love, he said, is every day, “with problems, with affections, with love, and with hate … a concrete love, not a love of a laboratory.”

Help. Pray.

Francis also warned about indifference:

“There is a way of not loving God and not loving our neighbor that is a little hidden, and that is indifference.” And in this context he drew on the phrase of St. Alberto. “Not doing evil is good, but not doing good is evil.”

I don’t get into other people’s problems,” he imagined someone saying, but answered: “You should, to help, to pray.”

On a path of Christian love, indifference is not permitted, “those who wash their hands of problems, those who don’t want to involve themselves in problems in order to help, in order to do good. The false mystics don’t come in here … those who say they love God but who abstain from loving others.”

Read more:
Christ calls us to a ‘difficult logic’: Pope says we need to pray blessings on our enemies today

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  3. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  7. Philip Kosloski
    When does the Christmas season end?
  8. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]