Pope: Prepare for Jesus’ baptism by finding out about your own

The day of our incorporation into Christ’s Body should lead us to daily commitments, says Francis
“Rediscover the grace that comes from the Sacrament and translate it into the daily commitments of life,” the pope encouraged.
Then, he offered the “homework” of finding out your baptism date:
And I would like each one of us to find out the date of baptism: we know the date of our birthday, the date of our birth; but how many of you know your date of baptism? Few… since it is not celebrated, it is forgotten. I will give you some homework to do at home: Ask your parents, grandparents, uncles, friends: “When was I baptized? When was I baptized?”
The pope said that a baptism anniversary should spur us to gratitude: “Always carry that date of baptism in your heart to thank the Lord for the grace of baptism.”
