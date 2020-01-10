Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called "Let Mum Rest"
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Students donate graduation money to pay for teacher’s child’s medical expenses

Divulgação / WhastApp
Aleteia | Jan 10, 2020

They skipped their graduation party to give generously.

In Pontes e Lacerda, a small city in the Brazilian countryside, the senior class of a public high school decided to donate to a teacher all the money they had collected for their graduation party. The reason: they wanted to help pay for the health care of their teacher’s son, Enzo.  

The money, the total amount of which was not disclosed, was raised through raffle ticket sales, fundraising events, and the students’ own savings. 

The idea of giving up the party to help their teacher, Lucilene Ezequiel, was proposed in a chat group in WhatsApp and quickly gained everyone’s support. “We weren’t thinking so much about not having a party for our class. We thought more about helping the teacher who was in need,” Athur Felipe Sales Cayres, 17, told Brazilian news outlet G1.

The teacher was very moved by her students’ gesture of solidarity. “I simply cried, because it was a mixture of sorrow—because I know that [graduation] is important for them—and joy, because somehow I made a difference for them. We’ve seen so many sad things, expressions of disrespect for their teachers, that we felt discouraged, but what these students did was so beautiful that we forgot those things,” Lucilene said.

The medical treatment 

The students were touched by the story of the teacher, whose seven-year-old son has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that causes pain and lesions on his body. 

He receives treatment in a far-away city and, despite the government’s help, the family has to fund trips, tests, and some medicines. According to the teacher, although the disease is under control, it is incurable. 

More solidarity 

Word of the students’ solidarity spread through the city and raised the awareness of the city’s residents. The impact was so great that businessmen from the region got together and decided to donate a graduation party for the young people. According to the website Gohurb, the students invited Lucilene Ezequiel to be the “godmother” of their party, and her son Enzo was the guest of honor.

Yes, solidarity begets solidarity.

