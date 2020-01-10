Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Church

This nun couldn’t wait to bring Jesus to impoverished kids: Meet Australia’s Sister Mary Rosina

nun
By Anneka | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Larry Peterson | Jan 10, 2020

She felt her vocation to religious life from a very young age.

“Right from the time she could think for herself, she wanted to be a nun,” says Evelyn McNally, Sister Mary Rosina’s sister.

Constance Gladman was born in Koroit, Victoria, a small rural town in southwestern Australia. The date was December 23, 1922, and Constance would be the first of seven children born to her parents, Victor and Grace Gladman. Connie (as she was called) soon felt a calling to religious life. 

Connie attended school in Warrnambool in Victoria Province and from there went on to Teacher’s College in Melbourne. She wanted to go into the convent but her dad would not let her. He felt that his oldest daughter needed to be exposed to the world as it was before making such a decision. Heeding her dad’s wishes, upon graduating, Connie taught in regular schools, but her desire to teach the poor and impoverished never left her. 

When she was in her mid-20s, her father, seeing how his daughter had never lost her desire to become a teaching nun, relented and gave her his blessing. Connie then joined the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Founded in 1874 by Servant of God, Jules Chevalier, the order’s primary focus is on missionary work. 

Connie took the religious name of Sister Mary Rosina, and, from that point on, she dedicated her life to the missions. She was sent to Papua New Guinea to teach.

Sister Mary Rosina was initially stationed at the order’s convent in Rabaul. The sisters there remembered how she could not wait to get to the outposts and begin working with the children. Soon she was sent to the Vunapope Mission near Rabaul, and then she was sent to Turuk. 

Sister Mary became highly respected and was elevated to the post of Teacher’s Supervisor. The government held her in high regard and, needing qualified people to help train local teachers, she agreed to assist them. Training others to teach was something she came to truly love. 

On November 30, 1964, after working for 15 years as a missionary teacher in New Britain (part of New Guinea), Sister Mary Rosina was working with a novice teacher showing her how to grade papers. The children in the class were working on an assignment. A mentally ill man quietly moved up behind Sister wielding a machete, and slammed it into the back of her neck. Two quick blows severed her spinal cord and she slumped over dead. The murderer ran away.

The children ran screaming from the room. Sister Mary’s still body lay there, her pencil still in her hand. She was 41 years old. 

She has been declared a Servant of God, and her cause is now before the Congregation for the Causes for Saints.

We ask the Servant of God, Sister Mary Rosina, to pray for us.

Read more:
Mary MacKillop, the Mercy Saint of the Outback
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  3. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  7. Philip Kosloski
    When does the Christmas season end?
  8. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron on ‘The Two Popes’ movie: The One Pope
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]