Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Lifestyle

5-year-old boy hugs brother for the first time when he gets a prosthetic arm

Ben Ryan (Reprodução)
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jan 11, 2020

His mother found someone through social media who could create the right prothesis for her son.

It was only at the age of 5 that Jacob Scrimshaw was able to perform one of the simplest, most enjoyable and sublime gestures that a human being can experience in life: embracing the people he loves. Thanks to a prosthetic arm, the little Englishman was finally able to hug his own little brother.

Jacob was born prematurely, with his left arm incomplete. As the British public health system does not provide prosthesis in cases where the arm ends above the elbow, Jacob’s parents, Gemma Turner and Chris Scrimshaw, resorted to crowdfunding on the internet to raise the £16,000 (about $21,000 USD) needed to design a functional prosthesis specifically for their son.

The project was carried out by Ben Ryan, a resident of Wales, whom Jacob’s mother discovered on Instagram, according to Metro. He had created a hydraulic prosthesis for his own son Sol when, at the age of just 10 days old, he had to undergo an emergency amputation. At the time, Ryan gave up his job as a psychology teacher and dedicated himself to successful research that led him to found a specialized company—Ambionics—which today works in partnership with the Polish prosthesis manufacturer Glaze Prosthetics.

Interviewed by the BBC, Ryan explained that prosthetics are printed in 3D and “forged together in nylon powder using lasers.” In the hydraulic prosthesis designed especially for Jacob, the elbow can be adjusted in various positions and the modular claw and hand mechanism can be replaced by other tools, at the request of the boy’s parents.

The very functional prosthesis has left Jacob’s parents highly satisfied, but for the boy, the most exciting thing is that it’s green and big like “a superhero arm,” and the fact that with his “new arm” he can now hold his little brother’s hand and hug him.

Read more:
10 Great boys’ names inspired by important spiritual places
Read more:
Quarterback star Patrick Mahomes wears inspiring message from fan with brain tumor
Tags:
Family
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  3. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  4. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  5. Joanne McPortland
    Color of the year: A choice that says Mary, heaven and peace
  6. Bishop Robert Barron
    Bishop Barron on ‘The Two Popes’ movie: The One Pope
  7. Diane Montagna
    Priests need real “friends” too, says pope
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]